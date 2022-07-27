NJ Man Charged With Murder After Reportedly Saying Woman Died During Rough Sex

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 39-year-old woman whom he said died of rough sex before he panicked and burned her body, according to the Trentonian and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Harley Wildmann, 42, was arrested after Ewing resident Lisa Lloyd's severely burned body was found in a Clover Avenue cemetery in Hamilton Township at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Wildmann, of Hamilton, was seen with a female passenger near Clover Avenue driving a two-tone Chevy S10 pickup truck bearing NJ registration before he stopped for several minutes near the area where the remains were found, authorities said. A short time later, a large fire was seen next to his truck.

Wildmann was stopped and questioned before being taken into custody on Tuesday, July 26. His female passenger was released.

He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and tampering with evidence, as well as various weapons offenses. A motion has been filed to detail Wildmann pending trial.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact HTF Detective Sherika Salmon at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

