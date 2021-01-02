NJ Man Charged In Vandalism Of Philly Federal Building

Seven people were charged and numerous suspicious devices were seized by authorities following two separate incidents of vandalism of federal buildings on New Year's Eve in Philadelphia.

A man seen tossing a brick through the window of the Robert Nix Federal Building just before 9 p.m. was identified as 25-year-old Adam McVicker, of Coatesville, police said.

McVicker, along with Dustin Callahan, 24, of Farmingdale, NJ; Allison Donohue, 23, of Wallingford; and Josey Augustine, 31, of Royersford were charged with criminal mischief and related offenses, authorities said.

Three other people were charged in a separate incident, during which they spray-painted anti-police and anti-prison graffiti on the building's walls, police said.

More windows were broken and a sheriff's van was also defaced, according to police.

Jacob Robotin, 25, of Willow Grove; Sydney Miller, 22, of Philadelphia; and Meredith Tooker, 26, were charged with attempted arson, risking catastrophe, having an incendiary device, conspiracy and more.

Robotin was found in possession of a glass jar that had a "strong flammable odor" and fuse, along with a plastic container of white powder labeled "fire starter," authorities said.

Miller was in possession of bottled-up liquids that had “a chemical smell," according to police.

Authorities recovered "numerous Molotov cocktails” and other suspicious devices, Chief Inspector Mike Cram said.

