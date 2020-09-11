Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Man Arrested For Selling Heroin, Coke Hours After Parole Release Under Murphy COVID Law

Valerie Musson
Newton police
Newton police Photo Credit: Newton police Facebook page

A Sussex County man was arrested for selling heroin and crack cocaine, just hours after being released from parole supervision last week, authorities said.

Leighton A. Brown, 42, of Newton, was arrested at his home last Wednesday, and charged with distribution of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as selling CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, police said.

Brown was released from parole supervision on Nov. 4, under Gov. Murphy’s COVID-19 law that reduced and ended parole time, police said.

He was being held at Morris County Jail in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

The arrest was the result of an investigation between the Newton Police Department and the Sussex County Narcotics Task Force.

Detectives from the Franklin Borough Police Department, Hopatcong Borough Police Department, New Jersey State Police CAP Program, and the Sussex County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the investigation.

No further details were disclosed.

