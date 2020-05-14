NJ Man Arrested After Making Music Video Aiming Firearm At Officer

A man who made a music video of himself pointing a firearm at a Hillside police officer got the attention of authorities who ultimately took him into custody, they said.

Kevin M. Vincent, 22, was recording a music video from a home on Leo Street when he pointed what looked like a black gun at an officer in a marked vehicle on Tuesday, April 21, Hillside police said in a news release.

Vincent then uploaded the video to Instagram, where someone saw it and reported it the Hillside Police Department, authorities said.

An investigation identified Vincent as the suspect, prompting authorities to obtain and execute a search warrant. Vincent was arrested in Union Township around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities said.

He was charged with a third-degree aggravated assault and a fourth-degree weapons offense. He was processed and released pending an appearance at Union County Superior Court.

“We would not tolerate such conduct on a good day, but to put one of our officers in the sights of any handgun, imitation or otherwise," said Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi, while we're trying to do our jobs during a pandemic makes this case exceptionally egregious.

"I look forward to a successful prosecution."

