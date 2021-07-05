NJ Man Accused Of Harassing Black Neighbor In Video Gets Jeered By 100 Angry Protesters

A Mount Laurel man seen in a viral video harassing his black neighbors was arrested, sparking a protest involving nearly 100 people outside of his home on Monday.

The crowds gathered outside of Edward Cagney Mathews' condo in the Essex Place development for hours, three days after the 45-year-old resident was charged with harassment and biased intimidation.

UPDATE ON RACIST EDWARD CAGNEY MATHEWS: Neighbors jeered and threw staffs at Mathews while he was being taken into custody by Mount Laurel police earlier today. pic.twitter.com/t2hh85Yu1S — The Intrepid Journalism (@Vegz05) July 6, 2021

Dozens of rioters jeered and threw objects at Mathews, who was escorted out of his home by police for unknown reasons.

Mathews' arrest came after a neighbor reported being continually harassed by him, police said.

It was around that time that a video showing Mathews spewing racial slurs at his black neighbors on Gramercy Way began going viral.

This was a racist incident in Mount Laurel, NJ. This POS name is Edward Cagney Matthews, he’s been harassing his Black neighbors for some time now, and ML police department refuses to do anything. pic.twitter.com/2uJYBQCNtR — um going to jail (@Deniciosoo) July 5, 2021

Police called the video offensive and denounced racism.

"The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form," police said.

"This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions."

Videos of the protest show dozens of people gathered outside of Mathews' home at the Essex Place Condominiums.

Since the @mountlaurelpd keep protecting the suspected white supremacist terrorist Edward Matthews Cagney in Mount Laurel NJ, the community has pulled up to his house. #PullUpSummer pic.twitter.com/KAL86Ro5MQ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 5, 2021

Crowds cheered as police escorted him out of the apartment for unclear reasons.

Mount Laurel Township's elected officials released a statement Monday saying Mathews' actions do not reflect the values of the community.

“To say that we are appalled by the disturbing and vicious act of hate which was caught on camera would be an understatement,” it said.

“This man’s actions do not reflect who we are as a community nor out values. Nobody should be made to feel unsafe or unwelcome in their own neighborhood let alone in their hometown.”

Police are continually investigating other incidents involving Mathews.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line 856-234-1414 Ext. 1599

