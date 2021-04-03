NJ Man, 21, Dies After Falling From Overpass Onto Garden State Parkway, Struck By SUV

A 21-year-old Union County man died when he fell from an overpass onto the Garden State Parkway and was struck by a car Thursday, authorities said.

Joshua Goldberg, of Scotch Plains, was walking on the Oak Tree Road overpass in Woodbridge when he fell over, landing on the roadway near milepost 132.1 around 5:25 p.m., New Jersey State Police told NJ.com.

Goldberg landed on a southbound SUV, the 45-year-old driver of which was able to pull over and remain at the scene, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.

The SUV driver, of Parlin, suffered minor injuries while Goldberg died at the scene, the trooper said.

It is not clear why Goldberg fell over the overpass, Marchan said.

Goldberg's LinkedIn page indicates he had been a student at Union County College.

The right lane of the Parkway was closed for approximately two hours, as was the ramp for Exit 132 south.

