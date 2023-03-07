NJ Lyft Carjacker Gets 29 Years

A convicted carjacker who stole a Lyft driver's car after attacking hm and a passenger was sentenced to 29 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said.

The Bloomfield man was convicted of attempting to murder the driver and assaulting a passenger in April 2019, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel.

Farrakhan Howard, 31, must serve at least 85% of a 24-year term on the carjacking before the possibility of parole on that count, then must serve the additional 5-year term for assaulting the passenger, Daniel said.

At approximately 1 a.m. on April 24, 2019, Clark Police Department patrol units responded to Westfield Avenue and found a 47-year-old man bleeding from stab wounds and cuts to his head, face and neck, authorities said.

Soon after, officers from the Rahway Police Department located a 20-year-old woman who was also suffering from stab wounds to her head and scratches to her neck, they said.

Howard drove off and was eventually arrested and charged after crashing the Lyft driver’s vehicle in Woodbridge, authorities said.

