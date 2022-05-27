NJ Lawyer Recorded Himself Sexually Exploiting 14-Year-Old Victims On Chat Website: Prosecutor

A New Jersey lawyer was charged with child endangerment and several other offenses after recording himself sexually exploiting several 14-year-old victims using an online chat site, authorities said.

Michael Rave, 53, was charged with child endangerment for possession of child sexual abuse materials, as well as four counts each of promoting obscene material and criminal sexual contact, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release alongside local officials.

Rave, of Morris Township, was found with several videos that showed him exposing himself to 14-year-old victims using an online chat site called “Omegle,” authorities said.

The victims were later identified by law enforcement.

Rave works as an attorney in Parsippany, officials confirmed. His office is temporarily closed, according to his Google business page.

Rave was arrested on Thursday, May 26 and taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility. He was charged and released in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act pending a pre-indictment conference scheduled for Tuesday, June 28.

Rave’s arrest is the result of an investigation that started with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Other assisting agencies include the Morris Township Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.