NJ Landlord Faces Sex Crimes Against 7 More Tenants, Total Climbs To 20

A New Jersey landlord federally accused of demanding sexual favors from tenants in exchange for rent relief is facing additional charges against seven new alleged victims, bringing the total to 20, authorities said Thursday.

Joseph Centanni was charged with five additional counts of second-degree sexual assault and seven additional counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said.

The 74-year-old Mountainside resident -- who owns hundreds of residential rental units across Elizabeth -- is facing 35 total charges.

The alleged incidents occurred at various times between 2013 and 2020, with male and female victims ranging in age from 22 to 61 years old.

Last April, a federal judge granted Centanni a pause on a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Fair Housing Act, after his lawyers requested a stay in the civil case.

A long-term investigation initiated by a referral from the Elizabeth Police Department and led by the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit revealed that Centanni targeted tenants or prospective tenants who were homeless, about to be evicted, or otherwise struggling financially, according to Special Victims Unit Supervisor and Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor, who is prosecuting the case.

Each of the victims reported feeling as though they had no choice but to concede to Centanni’s demands, citing dire personal circumstances such as trying to maintain housing for their young children.

Centanni described the sex acts he solicited from his victims as a quid pro quo, agreeing to offer them rent reductions, a delay in eviction, or other forms of financial assistance in exchange, authorities said.

He also allegedly threatened tenants who hesitated or refused his advances with eviction or other retaliatory measures.

Centanni was arrested without incident Wednesday morning and will be lodged in the Essex County Jail pending a first appearance scheduled to take place in Union County Superior Court.

He had been free on pretrial release with conditions following his initial arrest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.