NJ Hotel Bomb Threat Investigation Leads Officers To Man With Crystal Meth: Authorities

Authorities investigating a bomb threat at a North Jersey hotel were led to a man with crystal meth — but he wasn't the person who called in the threat, police say.

A female placed a call to Secaucus police on Monday, Oct. 31 around 9:35 p.m., reporting a possible bomb on the premises of Harmony Suites on Plaza Drive, Chief Dennis Miller said.

While the threat was deemed unfounded, police found 26-year-old Christopher Geary, of Hewitt, in possession of crystal meth, Miller said.

Geary was charged on a summons and released. It wasn't immediately clear if charges had been filed in regards to the bomb threat.

