NJ Gunman Killed Amazon Worker Making Delivery, Authorities Say

A Plainfield man has been arrested in the shooting death of a delivery driver subcontracted by Amazon Wednesday, authorities in Union County announced Friday.

Quahif Lane, 26, is accused of shooting 36-year-old Jamar S. Harris, of Newark, dead while working Wednesday in Plainfield, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Department Officer In Charge Capt. David M. Guarino said.

Lane is charged with first-degree homicide and two related second-degree weapons offenses. He was taken into custody without incident Thursday, and lodged in the Union County Jail pending a first appearance set for Friday.

Surveillance footage shows Harris being approached by Lane during a delivery on the 200 block of Garfield Avenue, Guarino and Daniel said.

Authorities found Harris at that location near his work van having suffered a gunshot wound, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Colleen Ruppert, who is prosecuting the case.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, and members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department, and Union County Sheriff’s Office resulted in Lane being swiftly identified as a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sergeant Lamar Hartsfield at 908-451-1873, Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416, or Plainfield Police Department Sergeant Thomas Collina at 732-620-2209.

