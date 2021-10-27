NJ Fugitive Wanted For Murder Tried Concealing Body In Mowed Grass, Report Says

An accused South Jersey killer wanted by police tried to hide the victim's body in grass clippings after the attack, authorities and court documents show.

Brandon Dennis, 29, of Vineland, is wanted on numerous charges including murder, desecration, aggravated assault, terrorist threats and several weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Dennis broke into a home on West Main Street in Millville and got into a fight with Patrick Trotter, 32, of Penns Grove, NJ Advance Media reports citing police papers.

Dennis apparently shot Trotter before trying to hide his remains in a wooded area under grass clippings, the outlet said.

Anyone with information as to Dennis' whereabouts is urged to contact Millville Police Det. Catherine Shipley at 856-825-7010 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Miguel Martinez at 856-453-0486.

