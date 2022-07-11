NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA

The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced.

The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.

Frazier and a female companion fled the scene on a motorcycle, authorities said. The victim was treated for injuries at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in stable condition, according to 6ABC.

The DA also said the 23-year-old is wanted in connection with a New Jersey burglary, and has been charged with failing to appear in court.

In Pennsylvania, Frazier is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and a litany of gun charges, state court records show. He's being held in lieu of $5 million bond, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 18.

