NJ Football Player Shot Dead On Long Island Remembered As Leader On & Off The Field

by Cecilia Levine & Nicole Valinote
Danie Philistin was being remembered as a natural leader on and off the field.
Danie Philistin was being remembered as a natural leader on and off the field. Photo Credit: COURTESY Brooklyn Pharaohs

A 29-year-old Middlesex County man was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home over the weekend, authorities said.

Danie Philistin, of South Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the West Babylon home on Gordon Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday July 17, Suffolk County police said.

Philistin was a member of the Brooklyn Pharaoh's Football team, who remembered him as a brother, son, friend and leader -- both on and off the field.

Condolences poured in.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

