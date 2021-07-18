NJ Football Player Shot Dead On Long Island Remembered As Leader On & Off The Field

A 29-year-old Middlesex County man was shot and killed outside of a Long Island home over the weekend, authorities said.

Danie Philistin, of South Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the West Babylon home on Gordon Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday July 17, Suffolk County police said.

Philistin was a member of the Brooklyn Pharaoh's Football team, who remembered him as a brother, son, friend and leader -- both on and off the field.

Condolences poured in.

Hearing the news that you're not here young brother has me all messed up .. the world is missing yet another brilliant... Posted by Hugh Bent on Sunday, July 18, 2021

I’m lost out of words can’t even write this without feeling pain 💔I can’t believe this 😢 you was a humble calm person. Why you? Why R.I.P Danie Philistin Posted by Katch Up on Sunday, July 18, 2021

On this Day 5 years ago we won our first semi pro championship with Danie Philistin at QB. Today Should Be A Day To... Posted by Quaran S. Anderson on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Dammm duke woke up to some bad news, don’t even seem true Danie Philistin was a chilled dude never about no problems at all.. R.I.P my brother 🙏🏽 Posted by Lawrence Oliver on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

