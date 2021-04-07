NJ Floral Design Shop Secretary Had Customers Zelle Her $6K In Bogus Deposits, Report Says

The 23-year-old secretary of a floral design shop in Hudson County was charged with stealing nearly $6,000 from customers by having them send her money for made-up deposits, HudsonTV reports.

Mauren J. Galdamez Puerto, who had been working at J.R. Floral Designs in West New York, apparently gave customers a Zelle account and instructed them to send their deposit there -- even though there was no deposit for the service, the outlet says.

Puerto also issued customers made-up receipts, upon which she forged the shop owner's signature, HudsonTV says.

The incidents occurred between January 2020 and January 2021, and Puerto was arrested March 3.

She was charged with three criminal counts of committing forgery, the outlet reports.

J.R. Floral is located at 567 52nd St., in West New York.

