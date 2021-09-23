NJ Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Customer's Fentanyl/Heroin OD Death, Authorities Say

A Trenton drug dealer admit guilty to providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a woman's fatal overdose in 2018, authorities announced Thursday.

Daquan Marshall, 30, pleaded guilty to strict liability in the drug-induced death of the first-degree in exchange for a nine-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison on Sept. 14, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Marshall, who pleaded guilty before Superior Court Judge John J. Burke III, will be sentenced on Oct. 19.

Marshall has been lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since his arrest in April 2019.

He originally faced drug distribution charges, but the offense was upgraded after the victim died and the investigation traced the drugs back to him.

The investigation began on Oct. 30, 2018, when officers from the Burlington Township Police Department were dispatched to Central Avenue for a report of a possible overdose.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Alexandra Kohfeldt, 22, in a bedroom with a hypodermic needle near her body.

Kohfeldt, of Springfield, was transported to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, where she died on Nov. 4 without ever having regained consciousness.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined her death was due to fentanyl toxicity.

A GoFundMe in Kohfeldt's memory had raised more than $8,400 as of Sept. 23, 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington Township Police Department, the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, and the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Marshall is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force.

