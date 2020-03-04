NJ Drug Bust: Seven Guns, 23 Arrests, Heroin, Coke, Pot, $360,000 Cash

Crime fighters seized seven handguns, more than two pounds of heroin, a pound or so of cocaine and $360,000 in drug money while arresting 23 people in Hudson and Union counties, authorities said Wednesday.

More than 200 law enforcement officers executed search warrants of residence and vehicles in Roselle Park, Elizabeth and Jersey City, where the seven handguns were seized at 2 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

They also seized prescription Xanax and Oxycontin pills, hollow-point bullets, a bulletproof vest, extended/prohibited magazines, handcuffs, firearm holsters and a stun gun, Suarez said.

Among those charged were the accused leaders of the drug network, Dwight Drew, 31, and April Rice, 47, both of Jersey City.

Drew was also charged along with Kevyn Simmons, 18, also of Jersey City, with conspiracy to commit murder, as well as with various drug and weapons offenses.

Three others were charged with child endangerment.

Also arrested were:

Michael Aviles, 44, of Jersey City, charged with firearm possession and drug/distribution offenses;

charged with firearm possession and drug/distribution offenses; Alicia Aviles, 51, of Jersey City, charged with five counts of firearm possession while committing a CDS offense and more drug offenses;

charged with five counts of firearm possession while committing a CDS offense and more drug offenses; Veronica Raysor, 47, of Jersey City, charged with drug possession and distribution offenses;

charged with drug possession and distribution offenses; Kenneth Anglin, 43, of Jersey City, charged with drug possession and distribution offenses;

charged with drug possession and distribution offenses; Kelly Robinson, 31, of Jersey City, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Alexander Shukla, 29, of Elizabeth, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Bobby Raysor, 46, of Jersey City, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Cardell Raysor, 49, of Jersey City, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Tawana Anglin, 40, of Jersey City, charged with child endangerment, money laundering and drug-related offenses;

charged with child endangerment, money laundering and drug-related offenses; Shaniqua Davis, 29, of Jersey City, charged with child endangerment and drug offenses;

charged with child endangerment and drug offenses; Jalisa Evans, 29, of Jersey City, charged with operating a drug production facility and weapons possession while committing a drug offense, child endangerment and more;

charged with operating a drug production facility and weapons possession while committing a drug offense, child endangerment and more; Shawn Pinkney, 26, of Jersey City, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Danyisha Beverly, 25, of Jersey City, on drug charges;

on drug charges; Dermaine Scott, 27, of Jersey City, charged with conspiracy to unlawfully possess a firearm;

charged with conspiracy to unlawfully possess a firearm; Malcolm Haynes, 49, of Jersey City, charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs;

charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs; Carlene Orr, 59, of Jersey City, charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs;

charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs; Tiara Drew, 35, of Roselle, charged with money laundering and conspiracy;

charged with money laundering and conspiracy; Bernadette Drew, 59, of Jersey City, charged with money laundering;

charged with money laundering; Hayer Abdi, 29, of Jersey City, charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs.

The investigation and subsequently roundup was conducted by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, the Jersey City Police Department, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies, Suarez said.

"As evidenced by the sheer volume of drugs, money and weapons recovered, this network brought violence and fear throughout the neighborhoods in which it operated," the prosecutor said.

"Knowing how deadly these drugs and guns are and the severely negative impact they place on the safety and quality of life for those living near these locations, we are pleased to have stopped their operations," she added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.