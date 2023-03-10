NJ Doctor Faces More Patient Sex Abuse Charges — This Time In Essex County

A New Jersey doctor faces new charges of sexual abuse after additional patients stopped forward in Essex County, authorities said.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal was charged on Wednesday, March 8 with three counts of criminal sexual contact for allegedly inappropriately touching two patients under his care at an urgent care center on Broad Street in Newark, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens,

Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, has also been charged with criminal sexual contact by the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged inappropriate touching of patients under his care at an urgent care center in Perth Amboy, and an urgent care center in Freehold, Stephens said.

Johal serves as the director of medicine at the Medicenter of Edison, its website shows. The physician's LinkedIn shows he is a board certified doctor of osteopathic medicine.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

