NJ Diner Worker Killed By Car Walking To Work Was 'Face Of The Diner'

Workers at a New Jersey diner are mourning the loss of a 54-year-old coworker struck and killed by a car on his way to work.

Osbaldo "Ozzy" Perez-Ramos was struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 40 and 47 in Franklin Township early Friday, Feb. 10, as he was going to the Malaga Diner, according to a GoFundMe page launched by coworkers and Township Police Chief Matthew DeCesari.

The breadwinner of his family, Perez-Ramos underwent multiple surgeries, but ultimately died of his injuries on Feb. 17, coworkers announced on the GoFundMe page.

"Know that Ozzie was one of the kindest souls my wife and I have ever met , he truly was the face of Malaga Diner," a longtime customer commented on the campaign.

"We’ve known him for over 20 years and never saw him without a kind word or smile .. He showed so much compassion and concern for me when my wife Cathy passed that I will forever be grateful for his kindness."

"A man who always went out of his way to make sure we were taken care of and enjoying our time at the diner," another said. "Never saw him without a smile."

