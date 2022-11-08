Contact Us
NJ Daughter Beat Mom Dead With Broomstick: Report

Cecilia Levine
Washington Township PD
Washington Township PD

A 65-year-old woman is facing multiple charges including manslaughter after she beat her 80-year-old mother dead with a broomstick, CBS reports.

Florence Dicriscio was rushed to the hospital after police responded to Woodmont Circle in Washington Township for a dispute on Aug. 6, various outlets say citing the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Neighbors told CBS they heard screams.

Dicriscio's daughter, Loretta Barr, was originally charged with assault in the incident, but that was upgraded after her mom died Aug. 9. 

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner ruled Dicriscio's death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to her head and body.

