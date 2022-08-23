Contact Us
NJ Dad Who Went Missing During Family Trip To PA Found Dead Near Campground

Nicole Acosta
PA State Police
PA State Police

A New Jersey man who went missing during a family trip to Pennsylvania has been found dead, authorities said.

Adrien Hachey, 43, was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, after his family said that he was gone when they woke up on their private camping site on Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township (Luzerne County), Pennsylvania State Police said.

A body found Monday, Aug. 22 in a nearby small body of water was confirmed to be that of Hachey’s, according to police. 

Hachey, of Bernards Township, was on the trip with his four sons, along with his girlfriend, and her three kids, his sister told NJ1015.com

Though the investigation remains ongoing, his death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.  An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23.

