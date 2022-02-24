NJ Dad Gets 10 Years In 4-Month-Old Son's Bogus Bed-Rolling Death: Prosecutor

A South Jersey dad has been sentenced to a decade behind bars in the death of his 4-month-old son.

Jose Rojas, of Hamilton Township, was sentenced on a charge of manslaughter to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the No Early Release Act, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said. He is also subject to three years of parole supervision upon release from prison.

Rojas was home alone with his three young children, and told police that the baby — identified by BreakingAC as "JaSeir" — rolled off the bed, approximately two feet high, on Jan. 29, 2018.

Police were called to Rojas' home on reports of an unresponsive baby, when they found the boy without a pulse.

JaSeir, who had a twin brother, was taken to AtlantiCare Mainland Division, then transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors at CHOP stated that the injuries were so significant that a fall could have only caused them if it was at least 30 feet.

They said that the child suffered hemorrhages in both eyes that were too numerous to count the number. The pattern of hemorrhages was consistent with severe trauma, specifically abusive head trauma, doctors said.

JaSeir's mom told BreakingAC that it was ultimately Rojas' “inability to control his emotions and anger [that] resulted in him murdering his own son."

The boy died of his injuries on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.