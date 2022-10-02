NJ Bridge Jumper, 29, Rescued From River With 2 Broken Legs

A 29-year-old Pennsylvania man was rescued nearly 200 miles down the Delaware River from where he jumped off of a New Jersey bridge, and hospitalized with both legs broken over the weekend, authorities said.

The Furlong, PA man had parked his vehicle on a Stockton, NJ bridge around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, then jumped into the water, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

The Bridge Commission reported the vehicle stopped on the bridge, bringing authorities to the scene.

The man was conscious and alert when he was rescued by PA State Troopers from the water, and hospitalized.

