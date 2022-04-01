NJ Boy Shot Unconscious With Taser By Family Friend: Police

A family friend reportedly tased a boy unconscious during alleged "horseplay," authorities said.

On Monday, March 28, at 02:06 p.m., Egg Harbor police were called to a residence in the West Atlantic City section of the township regarding a medical emergency.

Police found an unconscious and unresponsive 12-year-old boy who had been shot in the head with a taser.

An investigation found that an older male friend of the family had stopped by the residence. 68-year-old Luis Surita Jr., 68, of Atlantic City, reportedly engaged in horseplay with the boy, police said.

Surita discharged a taser, striking the juvenile in the head, and delivered one or more shocks to the child, rendering him unconscious, police said.

The boy was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was later reported to be conscious and in stable condition.

Surita was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, child abuse, child endangerment, and drug and weapons offenses

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The child has since been released from the hospital, however, police said that the long-term implications of the injury are not known.

This case is being investigated by Detectives Richard Vogt and Katrina Cantell of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call the Egg Harbor Township Criminal Investigations Bureau at 609-926-4051.

