NJ Authorities Reviewing Death Of Emotionally Disturbed Man Outside Trenton Hospital

State investigators are reviewing the death of an emotionally disturbed Trenton man taken into custody by police outside a local hospital.

Officers responding to a 11:48 a.m. call Friday of a disturbed man outside St. Francis Medical Center on Hamilton Avenue took him into custody after a brief chase, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Medical attention was required after the man became unresponsive, Grewal said, adding that he was pronounced dead soon after at the hospital.

His identity was temporarily being withheld, the attorney general said.

The Integrity Bureau within the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit are jointly investigating the circumstances of the man's death, Grewal said.

A state law adopted last year requires that the attorney general's office investigate all deaths that occur either during an encounter with police or while in custody, he explained.

