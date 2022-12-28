NJ Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Some Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Prosecutor

A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim.

Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.

From 2019 to 2022, investigators say Gonzalez was "leasing" units at the Montgomery Township property where she worked without actually informing her employer about the new tenants.

Prosecutors say she forged the property owner's name on the leasing documentation to keep the ruse going. Then, detectives believe, she'd keep the "tenant's" security deposits and monthly rent for herself.

In total, investigators believe she stole more than $75,000 from the property owner.

Gonzalez was taken into custody Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Prosecutor's Office said.

