NJ Agent Posing As Hitman Halts PA Woman From Killing Ex-Husband's Wife, Daughter: Authorities

A Pennsylvania woman is accused of hiring a hitman to try to kill her husband's ex-wife and the wife's 13-year-old daughter, authorities in New Jersey said.

A tip came in earlier this month that Marilyn Zhou, 56, of Chadds Ford, was trying to meet with a murder-for-hire earlier this month, Mercer County Prosecutor AngeloJ. Onofri said.

Zhou met with an undercover officer posing as a hitman on Sunday, Dec. 18 in Trenton, where she said she wanted them to kill her ex-husband's new wife, then handed him two pictures of the victim, $21,000 in cash, rubber gloves and a towel for the slaying, the prosecutor said.

Zhou noted that if the wife's teen daughter was there at the time of the murder, to kill her, too, authorities said. Zhou offered the "hitman" an additional $20,000 after the killings were complete.

A search of Zhou's Pennsylvania home turned up $18,000 in cash, and items she told the agent to use during the murder, authorities said.

She was ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering. Authorities filed a motion to hold Zhou pending trial.

