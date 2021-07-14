Nigerian Woman Raises $92K After Confrontation With Victoria's Secret 'Karen' In NJ Mall

A Nigerian woman whose video footage of a woman lunging at her then having a mental breakdown in a New Jersey Victoria's Secret store has raised $92,000 following the incident.

Ijeoma Ukenta's GoFundMe page is intended to cover attorney fees following the incident apparently involving Abigail Elphick earlier this week at The Mall at Short Hills.

“I am a Black Muslimah Nigerian AM and I was treated like it was 1920 in Short Hills Mall," writes Ukenta, 38, of Newark.

"I was assaulted and harassed by a white woman and and nothing was done by security nor the police."

Ukenta is apparently filing a complaint against the two officers who responded to the store and mall security because she "didn't feel protected."

Ukenta posted an eight-part video series of the event on YouTube, and in the fifth included the police report -- which she says is "somewhat true."

The first video in the "Karen Goes Crazy" series -- which took social media by storm -- shows a woman appearing to lunge at Ukenta, before falling to the floor by the register and crying uncontrollably, begging her not to film her "mental breakdown."

"Oh my God do you see this?" Ukenta says. "She just tried to run and hit me... Karen had a breakdown, she tried to hit me. Now I want security for you."

The police report shown in the fifth video says that Ukenta was looking at underwear in the store when the other woman started browsing too close to her.

Ukenta apparently asked the woman to "back up," before the woman told a store employee that Ukenta had threatened her, the report reads.

That's when Ukenta began videotaping, causing the initial confrontation.

Ukenta said she was recorded the incident for proof of innocence, as she believed police would believe Elphick if she said she was attacked by Ukenta.

Ukenta in video No. 4 tells police Elphick chased her around the store and then tried attacking her twice. She asks to have Elphick kicked out of the mall.

The officer later explains to Ukenta he doesn't work for the mall and therefor can't kick Elphick out.

Ukenta replies: "Yeah but you work for Millburn. I was just almost assaulted in this mall. If the shoe was on the other foot and I would've tried to attack her white a** you would've tired to have me escorted out of this mall."

"I wish you didn't feel that way," the officer says.

Ukenta then walks away, and asks another officer to escort Elphick out of the mall.

Elphick later told police she was concerned about losing her job and apartment if the video was posted online. She later left the mall voluntarily, the police report says.

Victoria's Secret released the following statement on Tuesday:

VS statement Victoria's Secret

Many people took to Twitter saying Elphant should have been charged in the incident.

This Abigail Elphick (Abigal Elphick) video is disturbing. Elphick was intent on having the police falsely arrest this woman over nothing. The only person who handled this right was the victim recording.

#AbigailElphick#AbigalElphick https://t.co/MC3XJpAScQ — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) July 13, 2021

Folks are saying Abigail Elphick needs mental help. I’m just ready to talk about how racism is a choice. And to feel superior is a choice. To feel entitled is a choice. It seems evil to me. And there’s a difference between evil and mental illness. Do not lump them. — IDriveAPizzaHutCah, Esq. (@LuvlyloxEsq) July 12, 2021

