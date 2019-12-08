Newton PD: Woman Running Out Of Cemetery From Police Had Heroin, 2 Warrants

A 28-year-old Newton woman was caught with heroin while trying to run from police, authorities said.

Katelyn Shipps, who also had active warrants out of Totowa and Ogdensburg, was running from the St. Joseph's Cemetery around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Newton Police Lt. Robert Osborn said.

Police stopped Shipps on Main Street, where she had thrown several bags of heroin on the ground, the lieutenant said.

Shipps was arrested and charged with drug possession and hindering apprehension. She was being held in the Sussex County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.