North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Newton PD: Woman Running Out Of Cemetery From Police Had Heroin, 2 Warrants

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Newton.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Newton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old Newton woman was caught with heroin while trying to run from police, authorities said.

Katelyn Shipps, who also had active warrants out of Totowa and Ogdensburg, was running from the St. Joseph's Cemetery around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Newton Police Lt. Robert Osborn said.

Police stopped Shipps on Main Street, where she had thrown several bags of heroin on the ground, the lieutenant said.

Shipps was arrested and charged with drug possession and hindering apprehension. She was being held in the Sussex County Jail.

