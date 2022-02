A woman leaped to her death from a fourth-floor balcony overnight in Newark, authorities said.

The victim jumped just before midnight from a balcony at 800 Franklin Ave., in an apparent suicide, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

She was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:45 a.m., Feb. 5.

