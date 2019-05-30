Contact Us
Newark Woman Stabs Man On Their First Date: Police

Paul Milo
Zaniya Stevens, 23, faces assault and weapons charges.
Police in Newark say Zaniya Stevens was looking for love, but instead finds herself in a lot of trouble.

Stevens, 23, was arrested after police were called to a North Ward apartment around 2 a.m. Stevens flagged down responding officers and told them she stabbed her date three times in self-defense, after he strangled her, police said in a statement.

It was the first real-life meeting between the two, who'd had several previous online encounters.

Responding officers questioned Stevens' claims of being attacked by the man, however, when they were unable to find any neck abrasions on Stevens. She was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The incident occurred at the apartment of the man, whose injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

