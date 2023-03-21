Newark Woman Gets 28 Years For Deadly Drive-By Shooting

A 31-year-old woman from Newark who killed a man and wounded another in a drive-by shooting has been sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Chantal Mitchell, who had two prior drug-dealing convictions, was sentenced on Friday, March 17 for killing Deitrick Mitchell, 21, of Newark, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens.

The fatal shooting followed an argument in front of a bodega, Stephens said.

The two Mitchells were not related.

Chantal Mitchell admitted to the double-shooting in exchange for the 28-year sentence. She pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Mitchell opened fire on two people standing in front of a bodega at 139 Clinton Avenue in Newark, prosecutors said.

She had argued with several men outside the bodega just prior to the shooting. She left in her vehicle after the argument but returned minutes later, firing multiple shots toward the bodega entrance as she drove through the parking lot. Deitrick Mitchell was fatally struck by the gunfire, and a second victim sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound.

Under the No Early Release Act, she must serve 85 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.

