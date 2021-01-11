Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Newark Trio Nabbed In Attempted Morris County Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Mendham Township Police
Mendham Township Police Photo Credit: Mendham Township Police via Facebook

Police in Morris County arrested three Newark residents accused of trying to break into vehicles over the weekend.

The suspects — whose names were not released — were seen attempting to break in to cars in the Drakewick area shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, Mendham Township police said.

One of the suspect vehicles stopped as officers approached — the other, meanwhile, sped off but was quickly located, police said.

Three Newark residents were arrested following the stop, police said.

“This incident is still under investigation and we ask anyone in the area to check their vehicles and security footage,” police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Mendham Township Police at 973-543-2581 ext. 0.

