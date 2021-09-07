Newark SWAT Standoff Continues 24 Hours After Barricaded Subject Fires Shots At Police

A Newark SWAT standoff involving a barricaded suspect who fired shots at police remained active Friday morning -- more than 24 hours after it began, authorities said.

Law enforcement agents on Thursday were executing a warrant at 34 Clinton Pl., with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office entry team, when someone inside the house fired shots at officers, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Officers entered the multi-family structure, while some residents were detained for identification, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. However, no one was in custody.

Out of an abundance of caution, some area residents were asked to evacuate their homes. There were no injuries to residents or officers.

