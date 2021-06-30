Newark Police Release Details In Shooting That Hospitalized 9-Year-Old Girl

Authorities have released details in a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl in Newark Wednesday.

The incident began as an argument at a house on the 400 block of Holiday Court between a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old sister, which became physical around 5:25 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The older girl went into the child's home where the shooting occurred with an unknown male, who was being sought by police.

Police did not say who fired the weapon.

The victim was alert and speaking when police arrived, and transported with her mother to University Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained the 16-year-old female girl as a person of interest as the investigation continues.

“It is tragic that a dispute between two teenagers led to a young child being shot,” O’Hara said.

“I am thankful that her injuries are non-life-threatening. But this incident speaks to the dilemma facing communities all over the country this summer, after children have been away from the structure of their classrooms for the past 15 months due to the pandemic.

"The economic and social effects of the pandemic are having an impact on violence all across our country."

