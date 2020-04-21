Newark Police Officer Andy Jimenez Dies Of Heart Attack, 55

The Newark police department is mourning the loss of longtime officer Andy Jimenez, who died of a heart attack Monday, April 20. He was 55 years old.

Condolences poured in.

Jimenez joined the Newark Police Division in 2001 and served in various units over his career, including criminal investigations along with the Special Enforcement and Environmental Task Force part of the Major Crimes division.

He was also part of the team serving at the new 7th Precinct since its opening in 2018.

“We are saddened by the passing of our dear brother, Officer Andy Jimenez, who faithfully served the people of the City of Newark for the past 18 years,” Newark Police Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“Mayor Baraka, Chief of Police Darnell Henry and I stand with entire Newark Department of Public Safety in extending our deepest condolences to the Jimenez family.”

Jimenez was the husband of a fellow Newark police officer, and had father of a one son and a daughter, who is also a member of the Newark police department.

He was also a grandfather.

"You were by far one of the best to ever do it," one person commented on a Facebook post by the Newark PD.

"Rest easy my brother," said another, "we got it from here."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.