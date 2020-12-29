Newark Police Helicopter Tracks 4 Teens Riding In Stolen Lexus, Man With Loaded Handgun

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Dequan N. Thomas
Dequan N. Thomas Photo Credit: Newark Public Safety Department

Four teenagers ages 15 and 16 driving in a stolen Lexus were taken into custody with help from the Newark police helicopter, authorities said.

It began around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when officers in NPD1 -- the Newark police helicopter -- spotted a Lexus driving carelessly on Bergen Street near Avon Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The Lexus was stolen from Sayre Street, and was stopped by police on the ground, with direction from NPD1 officers, authorities said.

The juveniles got out of the car and ran until officers arrested them, police said.

Two 15-year-old males, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female were charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest by flight.

Meanwhile, more officers responding to reports of suspects from the stolen car incident, came across Dequan N. Thomas, 25, of Newark at 9:20 p.m. on Treacy Avenue, Ambrose said.

Thomas, who was not involved with the stolen car incident, was arrested for unlawful possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, he said.

