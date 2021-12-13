Newark Police Helicopter Pilot Helps Recover Stolen Car

The pilot of a Newark police helicopter was being praised for his efforts in helping to recover a stolen car.

The pilot, Officer Angel Gonzalez, told ground units that a silver Honda Accord, stolen on Saturday while left idling, was driving erratically near Clinton Avenue and South 13th Street, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Gonzalez was able to track the vehicle to where it parked, and guided officers to make a safe apprehension of the suspect without a police pursuit, O'Hara said.

Drivers are reminded to shut their vehicles off and take their keys with them every time they get out, O'Hara said.

