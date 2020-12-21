Newark Police Helicopter Assists In Capturing Armed Man During Wild Weekend Pursuit

A 20-year-old man was captured with help from Newark police's helicopter after leading law enforcement officials on a wild pursuit through the city over the weekend, authorities said.

The pursuit began when officers in NPD1 saw a black Dodge Durango driving erratically near Bergen Street and shepherd Avenue around 10:20 Saturday evening, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Officers in the 5th Precinct were notified, and saw Joshua Clark speeding, running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road, Ambrose said.

Clark ignored police commands to pull over, side swiped a tow truck then collided with a fire hydrant and a tree at South 17th Street and Avon Avenue, Ambrose said.

He and a male passenger then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

With the assistance of NPD1, officers were directed to Clark at South 18th Street and Springfield Avenue, where he was arrested and found in possession of a plastic bag of marijuana and eight Alprazolam pills, Ambrose said.

Police also recovered a firearm and ammunition from inside the Dodge, police said.

Clark faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of CDS, eluding, resisting arrest and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession. These charges are merely accusations. This suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The passenger, who eluded apprehension, remains at large. Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

“I’m grateful that our police helicopter offers the visual assistance needed to locate suspects who pose a public safety threat,” Ambrose said.

“This driver not only put the lives of pedestrians in jeopardy, but because he had an illegal weapon, another act of violence may have been averted by NPD1.”

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

