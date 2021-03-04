Newark Officers Celebrate Birthday Of 3-Year-Old Girl Shot In January, $5,000 Reward Offered

Police in Newark celebrated the third birthday of a girl who was shot in January and are remaining vigilant in their search for the person responsible.

The girl, as well as a man and woman, were found shot near 85-95 Cabinet St. around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 28, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Video released after the incident shows all three victims being rushed to the hospital, where they were stabilized.

Officers donated gifts, balloons and cards to the girl in celebration of her third birthday on March 2.

“While this incident remains under investigation, the responding officers were thrilled to celebrate the child’s birthday with her,” Ambrose said.

Meanwhile, the Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

