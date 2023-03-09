Newark Officer Convicted Of Making $50K Working Private Security Job While Out On Sick Leave

A Newark police officer has been convicted of stealing from the department by working a hospital security job while on sick leave, authorities said.

Newark Police Officer Anthony Gibson was convicted on Wednesday, March 8, of official misconduct and theft, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

An investigation found that Gibson took sick leave from the Newark Police Division from March 6, 2018, through November 2, 2018. During that period, he received his full pay and benefits from the City of Newark, the prosecutor said.

At the same time, Gibson worked a private security job at a local hospital on 32 days between March 20, 2018, and September 22, 2018. On 31 of those days, he worked during the same hours he was scheduled to work for the Newark Police, the prosecutor said.

He was paid more than $46,000 from the City of Newark and $4,700 from the local hospital for the security job. He was suspended without pay in November 2018.

Gibson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 28. The official misconduct conviction requires a mandatory five-year prison sentence. He was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

In addition, Gibson has two open indictments, which include charges of distribution of drugs, conspiracy and official misconduct.

He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

