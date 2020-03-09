Newark Man's Death Ruled Homicide, Acquaintance Facing Murder Charge

A Newark man was charged with murder after the death of his acquaintance was ruled a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Johnnie Lattner, 55, was found unresponsive at a Mount Pleasant Avenue home Aug. 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The death was considered suspicious and ruled a homicide following an autopsy, Ambrose and Stephens said. The cause of death was not immediately known, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman said.

Joshua Wise, 28, of Newark -- who knew Lattner -- was charged with killing him Wednesday, authorities said. Wise was also facing related weapons charges, they said.

Wise was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

