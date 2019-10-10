Newark Man Who Spit On Police Officer, Beat Uncle Sentenced To Prison

A Newark man already sentenced for resisting arrest and animal cruelty was handed another six and half years in prison, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Lateef Dennis, 40, received the maximum sentence for aggravated assault for a domestic violence incident involving his uncle two years ago.

Police responded to a home on South 11th Street April 17, 2017, where they found Dennis repeatedly punching his uncle in the face. The uncle was unconscious when police arrived.

When police handcuffed Dennis, he spit in the face of one of the arresting officers, who was taken to the hospital to have his eye cleaned.

The uncle suffered a broken jaw, broken ribs, a broken cheek and contusions. He was hospitalized for three days.

Dennis' sentence will run consecutive to the 18 months he received for beating a pit bull dog. He was convicted in March for that offense.

He has also been convicted of resisting arrest in Union County and has been sentenced to three years for that incident.

