Newark Man Who Mistakenly Shot 5-Year-Old Sentenced

Paul Milo
A Newark man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm, a crime discovered when he opened fire on his girlfriend and struck a young child instead, the US Attorney for New Jersey said in a statement.

Jamar Battle, 31, had been out of prison for just a few months on July 4, 2018, when he got into a fight with his girlfriend. Battle, who was prohibited from possessing a gun because of prior felony convictions, was waiting outside the woman's home and fired six shots at the vehicle the woman was traveling in.

He missed the woman but struck a 5-year-old girl who was returning from watching a fireworks display with her father. The child "suffered a major injury," authorities said, but survived the shooting.

Battle will also be subject to three years of supervised release following completion of his sentence.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

