Newark Man Threatened Child Into Sending Sexually Explicit Video: Authorities

A 36-year-old Newark man "coerced, threatened and enticed" a minor into sending him sexually explicit video and images, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey said.

Ramon Zelaya, who was originally charged in April, was indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, receiving child pornography and possessing child pornography. He appeared in court Monday, authorities said.

Between August and September 2018, Zelaya allegedly sent requests via Instagram to the child using threatening and enticing language. Zelaya also contacted the child's parent via multiple Facebook accounts, sending at least one nude picture of the victim, authorities said.

Zelaya faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if he's found guilty on all charges.

