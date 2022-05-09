Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed overnight in Newark, authorities said.

Anchieta DeSouza-Lima was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street around 2:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

DeSouza-Lima was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

A GoFundMe page launched to transfer DeSouza-Lima's body to Brazil had raised more than $1,400 as of noon.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.