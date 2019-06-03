Newark Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Saturday

A 36-year-old Newark man died after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a collision with another vehicle in Yonkers, N.Y., over the weekend, authorities said.

Juan A. Rosario-Tiburcio died during the overnight hours early Saturday on southbound I-87. He was riding his 2015 BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed in the center lane when he collided with a Volkswagen Jetta that was changing lanes ahead of him, said New York State Police Trooper Tara L. McCormick.

The driver of the Jetta, Raymond G. Gonzalez, 40, of Princeton, was unhurt.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.

