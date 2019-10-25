Newark Man Killed His Brother, Then Daughter's Cat For 'Witnessing' Crime

A Newark man has been found guilty by a jury of shooting his brother to death and attempting to dismember his remains to conceal the crime, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Ervwakine Pryor, 41, killed his brother Jovan Johnson, 29, at their shared apartment on Avon Avenue June 26, 2017. Pryor believed Johnson had stolen from him.

Pryor called a friend and asked for a ride to a department store. During the trip, authorities say Pryor confessed to the crime and also admitted killing his daughter's cat, which he described as a "witness."

The friend, who said during testimony that he was in shock at that point, waited as Pryor purchased a saw at the hardware store and then drove him home. The friend contacted the daughter, who called police.

When officers arrived, they'd discovered that Pryor had attempted to cut up Johnson's body.

“This defendant senselessly murdered his own brother and his daughter’s cat, Skylar, over money. He then spent hours attempting to dispose of his brother’s body and other evidence of his crimes. Today’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for Javon Johnson’s death and offers justice to the family members forever affected by the defendant’s cruel and unnecessary actions,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona, who tried the case.

I commend the witnesses who had the courage to come forward and testify. They made all the difference.’’

In addition to murder, Pryor was also found guilt of disturbing human remains and animal cruelty. Pryor, who has a long criminal history that includes convictions for aggravated assault, faces 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in December.

