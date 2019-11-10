Newark Man Gets 25 Years For Killing Driver Who Rear-Ended Him

A Newark man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting in August he shot and killed a driver who rear-ended him last year, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jerome Bearfield, 28, was hit from behind while driving home from his mother's birthday party May 5, 2018. Bearfield got out of his vehicle with a .38 revolver and fatally shot the other driver, 51-year-old Basil Howard of East Orange.

Bearfield, who did not have a license for the gun, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon.

“Mr. Howard is another innocent victim of senseless gun violence. I hope this resolution will give closure to his family,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells.

Bearfield must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

