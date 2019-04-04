Newark Man Found Guilty Of Murder After Shooting Cousin A Dozen Times

A 24-year-old Newark man has been convicted of fatally shooting a family member on a city street, a crime that was captured on security video, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Tamodd Young was seen speaking with his cousin Jerome Brown, 27, also of Newark, at Schley Street and Hawthorne Avenue on the morning of March 21, 2016. As they were speaking to each other, Young produced a gun and shot Brown, continuing to fire even after Brown was down.

A total of 12 shots were fired, including five shots to the head, authorities said. Brown was pronounced dead at University Hospital about a half-hour later.

Prosecutors never discerned a motive but described the killing as "cold-blooded" and "incomprehensible."

Young, who was found guilty of murder and weapons offenses following the three-week trial, will be sentenced in June. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

